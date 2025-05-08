Eagles Fan-Favorite Duo Starting New Endeavor
The National Football League media world is about to get two more members in the very near future.
Eagles safety Reed Blankenship and cornerback Cooper DeJean announced a brand new podcast on Thursday called "Exciting Mics," as shared by EaglesWire's Glenn Erby.
"The Eagles have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, and that talent is buoyed by stud safety Reed Blankenship, star slot cornerback, and future All-Pro, Cooper DeJean," Erby said. "The two have grown close over the past year, and formally embraced the nicknames, "Exciting Whites' based on the matching t-shirts the two stars wore to a game following a photograph of a sign in a supermarket of a wine selection named "Exciting Whites" going viral.
"The Eagles won Super Bowl 59, and almost every player has capitalized on the success, including the two talented defensive backs. On Wednesday night, DeJean and Blankenship teased the first episode of a new podcast, 'Exciting Mics.'"
The duo started an X account to announce the new podcast and shared that the first episode will drop on May 15th.
If you like this duo, now you will have another way to follow them moving forward. They had a lot of success on the field in 2024 for the Eagles on the way to Super Bowl LIX. Now, they will attempt to carry that over to the media world, like former teammate Darius Slay. Last year, Slay's podcast comments caused a lot of unwarranted chatter.
