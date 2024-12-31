Eagles Fan-Favorite Earned $500K In Cowboys Win
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to clinch the top spot in the NFC East.
Philadelphia has had a great season and Sunday's win over the Cowboys was just another example of why that has been the case. The Eagles have been firing on all cylinders and have gotten some big contributions up and down the roster.
Sunday's win over the Cowboys was great for the team as they won the division, but it also helped get some extra cash in some pockets. Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has had a great season and racked up two interceptions in the team's win over Dallas. That brings his season total up to six and will trigger a nice incentive in his deal.
Gardner-Johnson has an annual interceptions bonus and escalator in his deal. With four interceptions, Gardner-Johnson would get $250,000 and he would get $500,000 with six interceptions, according to Spotrac. But, it isn't cumulative so he will end up getting a nice $500,000 thanks to his six interceptions.
It's always great from the Eagles' perspective to take down the Cowboys, but earning an extra $500,000 on top of beating Dallas must be a nice feeling. Gardner-Johnson has been great for the Eagles at safety this year. There were a lot of questions about the position heading into the 2024 campaign, and he has certainly stepped up.
Philadelphia has just one more game left in the regular season before it attempts to make a deep run in the playoffs.
