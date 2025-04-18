Eagles Fan-Favorite Gets Update On Potential Trade
Will the Philadelphia Eagles trade another fan-favorite before the offseason comes to an end?
That’s a pretty far-reaching and leading question. There’s about five months to go until the 2025 season kicks off so anything really could happen.
Recently, there have been a lot of rumors about the possibility of a trade involving tight end Dallas Goedert. It certainly seems like there’s a solid chance of a move, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that there’s “nothing imminent”
"Veteran tight ends on the coming to the back-end of their deals valuable to the team that they are currently on, but those teams are going to listen and Howie Roseman today in Philadelphia basically said said the same thing when asked about Dallas Goedert," Garafolo said. "Which is that 'we have to make separate decisions - we have draft decisions to make and we have decisions in regard to the roster.' Sometimes they are tough decisions.
"But, really both of these guys were available at the start of the league year but nothing materialized to that point. I would say neither one right now is imminent from my understanding. Could that change as we get closer to the draft? Could a lot of that depend on these teams getting to the draft and saying 'we have got to circle back, we have a need at tight end.' We're just going to have to see how it plays out. As of right now, nothing is imminent."
We are less than one week away from the National Football league Draft. It will kick off on April 24th and the Eagles currently have the No. 32 pick. It has been reported that the Eagles would want a fourth-round pick this offseason but would be interested in future picks as well if not this year.