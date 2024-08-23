Eagles Fan-Favorite Gives Honest Assessment About Time In Philadelphia
One former Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite decided to hang up his cleats this offseason.
Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was selected in the third round of the 2012 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia and had two different stints with the team. Foles was selected to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Eagles and most importantly helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018 in Super Bowl LII.
Foles was named the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl LII and racked up just under 400 passing yards to go along with three touchdown passes and one unforgettable touchdown reception to help seal the deal against the Tom Brady-led Patriots.
He became a fan favorite throughout his time in Philadelphia and decided to retire as member of the Eagles this summer. It sounds like he loved his time in Philadelphia just as much as the fans loved having him, according to a conversation between him and Chris Long on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast.
"That locker room in Philadelphia, you could play for so long because of the brotherhood and everything about that city and that team," Foles said. "Even when I look back at my career, I'm so grateful for the other teams I played for besides Philadelphia because they gave me an opportunity to play, they gave me an opportunity to be a part of their organization and their city, but when I look back at my career, the only time I felt at home was Philadelphia."
It sounds like he loved his time with the Eagles and Philadelphia certainly loved having him.
More NFL: Eagles Could Sign Five-Time All-Pro To Add Intriguing Offensive Talent