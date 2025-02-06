Eagles Fan-Favorite Hints Super Bowl Will Be Final Game
The Philadelphia Eagles now are three days away from a chance at history.
Philadelphia is going to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It certainly seems like the Eagles are going to get one of their emotional leaders back on the field in a somewhat surprising move. The Eagles lost defensive end Brandon Graham to a seemingly season-ending triceps injury but it seems like he is going to return for the Super Bowl.
Before the season, Graham made it known that the 2024 season would end up being his final one. Graham is a 15-year NFL veteran and has spent his entire career with the Eagles. There was a time early in the season in which there was some chatter that he could change his mind on retirement, but that doesn't seem like the case.
Graham opened up about a potential Super Bowl return and referred to the game as his "last one," as shared by The Sports Place and Inside The Iggles' Arye Pulli.
“For me, this being my last year, you want to be able to pass the torch to some good hands," Graham said. “I’m just happy that I’m able to play in this last one.”
Graham has been phenomenal for the Eagles throughout his 15-year NFL career. He's been a Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and has won a Super Bowl title with the Eagles. The fact that he likely will return is a pretty big shock in itself. He should give the Eagles an emotional boost in the Super Bowl and hopefully the team can send him into retirement with another ring.
