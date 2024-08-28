Eagles Fan-Favorite Lands In AFC North After Surprising Cut, Per Insider
One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles has found a new opportunity after a short time on the open market.
Former Eagles running back Boston Scott surprisingly was cut by the Los Angeles Rams but didn't remain in free agency for long as he reportedly is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers to their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The Steelers are expected to sign RB Boston Scott to their practice squad, source says," Garafolo said. "After a brief stint with the Rams, the former Eagles back is set to return to Pennsylvania."
Scott was beloved in Philadelphia. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 National Football League Draft by the New Orleans Saints but made his National Football League debut with the Eagles in 2018.
He spent six seasons with the Eagles before leaving the team this offseason. In his time with the Eagles, he developed into a dependable depth option for Philadelphia out of the backfield. He now will fight for a spot on the Steelers' active roster.
Pittsburgh already has been bitten by the injury bug at the running back position throughout the summer. Jaylen Warren has been dealing with a hamstring injury, although it has been reported that he would be ready to go Week 1. Scott is a perfect depth piece who could fill in for Pittsburgh at a moment's notice. It wouldn't be shocking to see him on Pittsburgh's active roster at some point in the near future.
