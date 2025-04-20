Eagles Fan-Favorite Linked To Wild Trade Chatter
The Philadelphia Eagles could end up making a big move in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia has been in a lot of trade rumors when it comes to tight end Dallas Goedert. He has one year left on his deal and it’s been pretty clear across the league that he could end up being moved.
Unsurprisingly, this has then led to speculation about where he could go. Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie called Goedert the Eagles’ top trade candidate and surprisingly mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs as a "potential fit."
"Philadelphia Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert," Xie said. "Potential Fits: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles have a stacked roster fully capable of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. However, with how aggressively Howie Roseman has used void years to keep their talented roster together, the Eagles have the third-most dead money this year ($61 million) and are projected to be among the league leaders again next year.
"That will lead to some difficult decisions about which players are worth continuing to mortgage the cap for. Dallas Goedert is at the head of that list, as the tight end is entering the last year of his contract...The Jaguars cut Evan Engram this offseason and are slated to start Brenton Strange at tight end. And for a wild card, could the Chiefs be a good match for Goedert? Travis Kelce is nearing the end of his career, and no team utilized more multi-tight end sets than the Chiefs in 2024."
The Chiefs have a future Hall of Fame tight end already in Travis Kelce who is pretty expensive in himself. This doesn’t really seem likely at all. But, stranger things have happened.
