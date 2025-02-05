Eagles Fan-Favorite 'On Track' To Make Stunning Super Bowl Return
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly sound like they are going to get an important piece back for the team's Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It should be a great matchup and the Eagles certainly sound like they are going to have one of their vocal leaders back on the field. Philadelphia and Kansas City will take the field on Sunday at Caesars Superdome and Eagles fan-favorite Brandon Graham is "on track" to return, according to FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"Eagles DE Brandon Graham said he remains on track to play on Sunday vs the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in what will be his final NFL game," Schultz said. "Graham is making a return from a torn triceps, which initially was feared to be season-ending."
Graham played 11 games in the regular season and hasn't appeared in game action since late November. He went down with a triceps injury that was supposed to end his season. While this is the case, we are four days away from the Super Bowl and it seems like Graham is going to make a surprising return.
Philadelphia's defense has been dynamic and has been the best in the league. It certainly couldn't hurt to have someone like Graham back into the fold. Even if he doesn't play a huge role in the game itself, the fact that he's progressed this far is impressive.
Graham made it known before the season that this would be his last NFL season. The fact that he is expected to make a return for the Super Bowl should give the team a massive emotional boost. Hopefully, the team can use that momentum to get over the top.
