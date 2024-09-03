Eagles Fan-Favorite Predicted To Be In 'Final Season' With Philadelphia
The 2024 National Football League regular season will begin in just a few days.
The Philadelphia Eagles will begin the new season in Brazil on Friday, September 6th against the Green Bay Packers. It certainly will be an intriguing season in Philadelphia with the Eagles hopefully ending it with a Super Bowl victory.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent and is in a really good spot heading into the season. The Eagles unsurprisingly will have to make some tough decisions after the season and FanSided's Cem Yolbulan put together a list of 12 players who could be entering their final season with the Eagles and mentioned running back Kenneth Gainwell.
"Another late-round Eagles pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Kenneth Gainwell is up for a contract extension," Yolbulan said. "It is similarly uncertain whether he has done enough to warrant a multi-year extension. Kenny G gets unfairly maligned at times by Eagles fans. He may not be an RB1-caliber player but he is a talented and productive rusher. He was very effective in the 2022 postseason, averaging 5.5 yards per carry and scoring a touchdown.
"He wasn't able to have the breakout season some have hoped for last year but he is a worthy RB2 and should have a role behind Saquon Barkley...Barkley is on a long-term deal in Philadelphia and Will Shipley was drafted in the fourth round. This means that the Eagles would likely not try to beat any offers Gainwell gets in free agency next offseason."
Gainwell currently is the backup to Barkley and has been able to impress with the Eagles but it wouldn't be too shocking to see him playing elsewhere in 2025.
