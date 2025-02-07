Eagles Fan-Favorite Questionable For Super Bowl Return
It certainly seems like the Philadelphia Eagles are going to get a fan-favorite back on the field this weekend for the Super Bowl.
Philadelphia lost 15-year defensive end Brandon Graham in November after 11 games. Graham suffered a seemingly season-ending triceps injury but he has been working hard behind the scenes and has been listed as questionable for the Super Bowl, according to the team.
While this is the case, it certainly seems like all signs are pointing to the surprising return. He was a full participant in practice on Friday and all of his comments throughout the week have made it sound like he's going to return.
On top of this, he also made it known that this game will end up being the final one of his illustrious career. Graham was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and has spent his entire career with the team. Over the course of his career, he's been a Pro Bowler, All-Pro, and most importantly has won a Super Bowl with the team.
Now, it seems like he will be able to finish his career out by taking the field one more time with a chance at history. The Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in the Super Bowl on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. While it hasn't been confirmed that he will play, this is a positive step for the team legend.
