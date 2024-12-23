Eagles Fan-Favorite Responds To Surprising Ejection
The Philadelphia Eagles had one of their most difficult games of the season on Sunday.
Philadelphia took on the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown. The Eagles hit the road to take on the Commanders at Northwest Stadium with a chance to clinch the division. Things didn't go Philadelphia's way, though.
The Eagles lost 36-33 on Sunday and now have been questions to deal with throughout the week after quarterback Jalen Hurts was knocked out of the game early due to a concussion. Things just didn't go their way and another surprising thing that happened during the contest was the fact that veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the game.
He was ejected from the game after receiving his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for "taunting."
He took to social media afterward to respond to his ejection.
"Respectfully got kicked out for nothing, I play with passion and fire!! Guys was chirping all day what you expect," Gardner-Johnson said.
It was somewhat surprising to see Gardner-Johnson get ejected in the contest but it just wasn't the Eagles' day overall. Even with their winning streak coming to an end, the Eagles can still win the NFC East with another win this season. Plus, Philadelphia isn't mathematically eliminated from contention for the top seed in the NFC as well.
Sunday wasn't the Eagles' day and now they have to get back on track ahead of a tough Week 17 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
