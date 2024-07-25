Eagles Fan-Favorite, Super Bowl Champion To Retire After 2024 Season
One longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite will be hanging up his cleats after the 2024 season.
Defensive end Brandon Graham has spent his entire National Football League career as a member of the Eagles but his 15th season will be his last in 2024 as he officially announced that he plans on retiring, according to ESPN's Tim McManus.
"Veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, author of one of the most consequential plays in franchise history, confirmed he will be retiring at the end of the season," McManus said. "It's my last year, man," he said after Wednesday's training camp practice. "So, I'm just trying to soak it all in, trying to enjoy every day, trying to give it everything. No stone unturned."
Graham was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and clearly has had a successful career in Philadelphia. He won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia, is a one-time Pro Bowler, and has been an integral piece of the organization over the last 15 years.
The Eagles are in a great spot right now with training camp here and are considered by many to be one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl this year. Hopefully, the Eagles are able to shine and live up to expectations and send Graham into retirement on a high note.
Philadelphia has a chance to do something special this year and it would be the perfect ending to Graham's illustrious career if the Eagles could get back to the Super Bowl one more time.
