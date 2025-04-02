Eagles Fan-Favorite Surprisingly Linked To AFC Team
What's next for the Philadelphia Eagles?
Philadelphia's offseason has been full of turnover and we have plenty of time until we actually see any real football. The offseason is still young, the National Football League Draft hasn't even happened yet. We're still three weeks away from that.
We're going to see plenty more signings, trades, and obviously the draft before there's any real action. The Eagles will be interesting to follow specifically because there's been a lot of trade chatter about tight end Dallas Goedert recently.
Nick Sirianni didn't shut down the rumors by any means on Tuesday. If he does get traded, where could he go? CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made a list of hypothetical destinations for Goedert and one team they mentioned was the New York Jets.
"Super Bowl starters like Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams have since cashed in elsewhere. And questions continue to arise regarding the future of tight end Dallas Goedert, who's set to enter the final year of his own contract. Goedert has been steady when healthy over the course of seven seasons with the Eagles, but at age 30, with a checkered injury history and soon-to-be expiring deal, he's been a regular subject of trade speculation...
"New York Jets. Goedert might not prefer to go from Super Bowl contender to full-on rebuild, but New Jersey is at least a stone's throw from his current setup in the Philly area, and the Jets have new management with Aaron Glenn now in charge. New York also sorely needs a No. 1 tight end after losing Tyler Conklin."
Could the Jets and Eagles link up on a deal this offseason involving the fan-favorite?
