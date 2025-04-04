Eagles Fan-Favorited Linked To Dysfunctional Team
Could there be another big move on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles?
As we approach the National Football League Draft, there has been some trade rumors about one of the Eagles' longest-tenured offensive weapons. Dallas Goedert has been with the Eagles since he was taken in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Philadelphia.
Recently, there's been a lot of chatter about his future in Philadelphia. Head coach Nick Sirianni recently talked about him and didn't shut down the rumors. Will he end up getting moved?
Who knows. But, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin made a list of possible landing spots for Goedert and floated the Carolina Panthers as a fit.
"Carolina Panthers," Benjamin said. "This just comes down to team need; the Panthers could use added weaponry for young quarterback Bryce Young, and Goedert has the profile of a potential safety valve for the former No. 1 overall draft pick. Carolina also owns extra picks in the fourth and fifth rounds of this year's draft, for potential compensation."
Bryce Young took a step forward in 2024, but the Panthers have been unfortunate in recent years. Carolina hasn't finished above .500 since 2017. That would certainly be a different situation that the Eagles if it were to happen.
It's just a hypothetical, but it makes sense from the perspective that the Panthers need more talent around Young and Goedert would be one of the best tight ends for the taking if he's actually available.
