Eagles Fan Hilariously Roasts Cowboys' Jerry Jones
It certainly seems like the Philadelphia Eagles are going to lock up the NFC East crown.
Philadelphia welcomed the Dallas Cowboys to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon. As of writing, the Eagles held a dominant 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Eagles entered Sunday's contest needing one more win for the top spot in the NFC East and a home playoff game. A Week 17 win would improve the Eagles' record to 13-3. The Cowboys entered the contest with a 7-8 record.
It hasn't been the Cowboys' year and an Eagles fan hilariously let Dallas owner Jerry Jones know it on Sunday. Jones told 105.3 The FAN that a fan told him "Keep doing the job you're doing this year," The Athletic's Jon Machota shared.
"Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on (105.3 The FAN) said an Eagles fan told him today: 'Keep doing the job you're doing this year,'' Machota said.
This clearly is sarcastic and is in reference to the fact that the Cowboys have struggled in 2024. A struggling Cowboys team makes the NFC East that much easier for the Eagles. If the Cowboys could continue to have years floating around .500 for years to come, there could be a lot more NFC East crowns in the Eagles' future.
Philadelphia has had a special season so far and there is time for it to do even more. The Eagles blew out the Cowboys earlier in the season and looked almost as good on Sunday even without Jalen Hurts.
