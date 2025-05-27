Eagles Fans Brutally Roasted 76ers Star Paul George
One thing that is very true about Philadelphia Eagles fans is that they are passionate, to say the least.
And that's not just about the Eagles. Philadelphia sports fans in general are passionate and aren't afraid to tell you what they are thinking, even if you are a star player on one of the teams in town. This certainly was the case for Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George.
He recently shared on his podcast, "Podcast P with Paul George," that an Eagles fan roasted him during the Super Bowl parade and said the team should've kept fellow forward Tobias Harris instead.
"Said yo, we could have kept Tobias," George said. "We could have kept Tobias if you was gonna do this (explicit). Shoutout TB it ain't no joke at TB. It was funny but it was some (explicit) you take to the heart."
George had a tough first season in Philadelphia. He dealt with some injuries and only was able to play in 41 games. Over that stretch, he looked a little different averaging 16.2 points per game while shooting 35.8 percent from three. In comparison, he averaged 22.6 points per game the year before in 74 games with the Los Angeles Clippers while shooting 41.3 percent from three.
Harris appeared in 73 games for the Detroit Pistons this past season and averaged 13.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 2.2 assists per game in 73 games played.