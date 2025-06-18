Eagles Fans Continue To Inspire Philly Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have some of the most passionate fans in the National Football League.
This isn't just shown when the Eagles win -- like the city of Philadelphia attempting to grease poles so fans can't climb them. But, arguably even more so when the Eagles lose. Philadelphia has done pretty much nothing but win in recent years. The Eagles made it to two of the last three Super Bowls and just got over the hump in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Even though the Eagles are the reigning champs, if Philadelphia gets off to a slow start, the good feelings will go away quickly. Philly fans hold the team to a high standard.
Those opinions -- both positive and negative -- continue to inspire tight end Dallas Goedert, as shared by The Philadelphia Inquirer's Olivia Reiner.
"Playing in Philadelphia, with how passionate the fan base is and how much they care and how much they can crucify you for losing a game, I never want to be a reason we lose a game," Goedert said as transcribed by Reiner. "So I always want to make sure I’m playing my best football then and can continue to bring joy to Philadelphia by being successful in the playoffs."
It obviously has been a long offseason for Goedert. Shortly after the Super Bowl ended, rumors started to pick up about the possibility of the Eagles trading Goedert away. Things heated up as we got closer to the NFL Draft, but the Eagles opted to keep him around and restructure his deal instead.
Philadelphia is heading into the 2025 season with a lot of expectations. Keeping Goedert around surely will help the team overall. Eagles fans are hard to please, but Philadelphia has a roster that can do so once again in 2025.
