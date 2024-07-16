Eagles Fans Should Be Excited After Newest Superstar's Latest Comments
The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough end to the 2023 season.
Philadelphia was one of the best teams in football at one point and many thought it could make its way back to the Super Bowl. The Eagles instead struggled down the stretch and were upset in the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles entered the offseason knowing they needed to add and one of the biggest moves they made certainly was signing running back Saquon Barkley in free agency after spending the first six years of his career with the rival New York Giants.
Barkley is a true superstar and adds another dynamic layer to the Eagles' offense. Part of the reason why the Giants didn't bring Barkley back to town is that he is 27 years old but Eagles fans certainly will be excited about his latest comments.
A question was posed to him about the longevity of the running back position and it certainly sounds like he plans to play for a while, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's E.J. Smith.
“That’s (explicit),” Barkley said as transcribed by Smith. “Marcus Allen played until he was 36, 37 years old. Some of the greats that I admire and I look up and study, they played well into their 30s. Barry (Sanders) left at 29, 30 and he left in his prime. It’s what you put in, what you put in is what you get out. That’s any position. There’s this weird thing with running backs right now. Is it a difficult position to play? Yes. Do you take wear and tear? Yes. But who are you or anyone else to tell me how long I can play the game? I call (explicit).
“When it’s over for me, it’s over for me. But I feel like if I continue to put the right stuff in my body and do the right things, there will be a day when I’m 32 or 33 and I want to hang it up, and I’m going to do it just because.”
Barkley is a fantastic player and it sounds like he isn't going anywhere any time soon.
