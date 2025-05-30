Eagles Fans Will Hate This NFL Expert's 'Bold Prediction' For Next Season
Can the Philadelphia Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champions?
Conor Orr has his doubts.
On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated NFL columnist published 100 "bold predictions" for the 2025 NFL season. The list includes the Eagles making it to Super Bowl LX but losing to the Buffalo Bills.
"Predicting the Eagles will return to the big game is a begrudging move on my part, but it’s a recognition that nearly all of the NFC front-runners have brutal schedules," wrote Orr, who also predicted the Eagles to win the NFC East. "Philadelphia is the one team that can handle the rigors of such a slate and win ugly consistently enough to make the dance.
"Meanwhile, the Bills have an amenable schedule that includes the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints, as well as multiple cracks at the bottom rung of the AFC East. This slate will keep Josh Allen healthy and in berserker mode for the playoffs when Buffalo needs him most."
Orr didn't exactly go out on a limb with his prediction. Many people have the Eagles and Bills pegged as top Super Bowl contenders, and Buffalo should have enough talent to finish the job.
With all that said, predictions in May don't mean anything. But file this away for bulletin-board material.
More NFL: Eagles Legend Reveals A.J. Brown's Eye-Opening Take On Jalen Hurts-Led Offense