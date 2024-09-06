Eagles Fans Will Love What Nick Sirianni Said About Jalen Hurts Ahead Of Week 1
The 2024 National Football League season finally is here.
Philadelphia Eagles fans don't have to wait any longer to see their favorite team in action. Philadelphia had a disappointing end to the 2023 season, but that now is behind them. The Eagles will begin the new season on Friday night against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.
The Eagles enter the 2024 season widely considered to be one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Philadelphia has one of the most well-built rosters in football and it starts with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Hurts has Most Valuable Player-level potential and the Eagles will go as far as he can take them. Head coach Nick Sirianni certainly had high praise for the signal-caller.
"The guy is a winner,” Sirianni said. “He’s been a winner his entire life, and he knows how to win, and he goes about that process every day to win better than anybody I’ve ever been around.”
Hurts is just 26 years old and already has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl once, although they didn't get over the hump. If the Eagles are going to make another deep run this season, it will be in large part because of his play.
He is 34-17 in the regular season throughout his career so far and could help take the Eagles to another level this year. Philadelphia hasn't gotten enough love heading into the new season. Hopefully, they can prove some of the naysayers wrong. It all starts on Friday night.
