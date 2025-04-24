Eagles Final Prediction: Philly Will Add Another Georgia Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have shown on numerous occasions that they love Georgia defensive players.
The Eagles have a handful of guys on the roster already -- led by 24-year-old Pro Bowler Jalen Carter -- and have been linked to a couple more options ahead of the NFL Draft. The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday night in just about an hour. Philadelphia won't be on the clock for a few hours, though, as it has the No. 32 pick.
There's been rumblings about possible trades, but for this prediction, we'll keep them at No. 32 because trades are pretty unpredictable and nothing has been agreed to as of writing.
Here is a last-second prediction for the Eagles if they stay at No. 32.
Philadelphia will select Georgia safety Malaki Starks at No. 32
The Eagles have a need in the secondary at safety after trading CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason. Starks currently is ranked as the No. 34 overall prospect in this draft class by ESPN and the No. 2 safety.
Philadelphia used one of its top-30 visits on Starks in mid-April which is a sign that the Eagles had at least some level of interest in him. Last year, the Eagles certainly made the right call addressing the secondary with Quinyon Mitchell in the first round. Adding someone like Starks could be a way to do so at safety now. A trade certainly can't be ruled out which would then make this prediction moot, but keep an eye on Starks.
