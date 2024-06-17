Eagles Five Best Nonstarters Include 3 on Defense and 2 on Offense
PHILADELPHIA – Now we have a date, and it’s July 23. That is when the Eagles will report to training camp, which means the first practice will be July 24.
The Eagles have a well-stocked roster, one that can compete for a Super Bowl, so there aren't too many job openings. Some positions have depth, others do not.
Here are five of the best nonstarters on the roster:
OL Mekhi Becton. Lane Johnson said they need him on the field, but where? He’s a left tackle by trade but is trying to add guard to his toolbox, and from the looks of things this spring, he may be able to make that transition.
Becton may be a nonstarter now, but he could end up starting at right guard, in which case, Tyler Steen would be one of the five best nonstarters.
QB Kenny Pickett. The quarterback has won 14 of the 24 after the Pittsburgh Steelers seemingly wasted a first-round draft pick on him just two years ago. Perhaps they gave up on him too soon. He had his ups and downs, but when he was up, he looked very good this spring.
Jalen Hurts is in no jeopardy of losing his starting job, but Pickett proved he is more than just a serviceable QB to backup. He can win games if something were to happen to QB1.
CB/S Avonte Maddox. The veteran could end up being the starting slot cornerback, but my belief is that job will go to rookie Cooper DeJean. Maddox would be ready to step in if DeJean struggles. He could also get some playing time at safety. Either way, Maddox will find a way to contribute, whether on the field or as a key backup mentoring DeJean.
DL Brandon Graham. The 15-year veteran will be a change-up off the bench. Since tearing his Achilles’ in Week 2 of the 2021 season, Graham has started one of the next 34 games. He likes his role and is still productive in it with 14 sacks the past two years.
OLB/Edge Nolan Smith. The second-year outside linebacker could end up starting, maybe not all 17 games, but perhaps half? The guess is it will depend on game-to-game matchups. Josh Sweat is listed as an outside linebacker as well, so he’ll start on one side and Bryce Huff will on the other. Smith should see plenty of snaps off the bench, though and he will get a chance to show why the Eagles took him 30th overall just last year.
More NFL: Eagles Veteran Cornerback May Be All The Depth Needed At Safety