Eagles Former Star 'Widely Considered' Candidate To Leave Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to take a long, hard look at the roster over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia will need to trim down the roster and some former important pieces could end up being let go. The Eagles likely will release a handful of players who are young and new to the league but also could end up cutting veterans and even former Pro Bowlers.
The Eagles -- like every other team -- will have to make tough choices and cornerback/safety James Bradberry is "widely considered" to be someone who could get cut in the near future, according to Pro Football Network's Dakota Randall.
"Philadelphia Eagles | CB James Bradberry," Randall said. "James Bradberry is widely considered an Eagles cut candidate. Philly just drafted corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, and Isaiah Rodgers is set to return from a gambling suspension. Bradberry might be squeezed out."
This isn't the first time Bradberry has been mentioned as someone who could be on the outs in Philadelphia and it likely won't be the last. While this is the case, he has been transitioning to safety recently and has looked good in camp.
At this point, it seems like that Bradberry will in some way be leaving Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 campaign but if he can continue to stack up solid practices, things could change. It will be a very interesting few weeks over in Philadelphia as the Eagles decide their next move.
