Eagles Four-Year Key Piece Predicted To Dump Philly In Favor Of Browns
The Philadelphia Eagles won't be able to keep the entire roster intact from the 2024 campaign ahead of the 2025.
We now are in the second half of the 2024 season with Philadelphia sporting a very impressive 7-2 record. Some finally are starting to view the Eagles as Super Bowl contenders after a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia's Thursday night clash with the Washington Commanders certainly will play a large role in the season this week.
Things are trending in the right direction for the Eagles right now, but chatter about offseason moves is already starting to pick up. Bleacher Report's scouting department even predicted that veteran tight end Jack Stoll will end up signing with the Cleveland Browns after the season.
"2025 Free Agency: TE Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The Browns were effective users of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) in the early days of Kevin Stefanski's offense in Cleveland. Their ability to get into heavier personnel sets was part of a physical run game that opened things up for play-action passes and gave the Browns an identity.
"The arrival of Deshaun Watson changed things and adding offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to the mix altered those tendencies too. The Browns are 27th in 12 personnel usage this season. Jack Stoll is not a well-known commodity in the league, but he's a good blocking tight end that has helped the Eagles excel. They are fifth in the league in 12 personnel usage and Stoll's ability to come in and do the dirty work is a reason why."
Stoll has spent his entire four-year career with Philadelphia but could his time with the team be coming to an end?
