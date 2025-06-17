Eagles Free Agency: Making Case For Lions Star
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy trying to fill the holes to the pass rush left by guys like Milton Williams Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham.
Philadelphia signed Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and drafted Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft among other moves. There's still talent out there for the taking that would be interesting to at least bring in for training camp and see what happens.
Why not add as much competition as possible? The Eagles are trying to repeat as Super Bowl champions and one guy who is available still is three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith. He was steady in 2024. He began the campaign with the Cleveland Browns but was traded to the Detroit Lions. Smith finished the season with nine sacks, 35 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits in 17 total games played in the regular season.
He's a 10-year NFL veteran and has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Browns, and Lions. His last Pro Bowl appearance was in 2022 with the Vikings.
This is a guy who likely wouldn't cost too much. He's 32 years old and somehow is still out there on the open market. Smith recently hinted interest in returning to the Lions, but if that doesn't end up happening, it wouldn't hurt to bring him to town for the offseason to see what he has left.
More NFL: Eagles LB Entering 'Make-Or-Break' Year