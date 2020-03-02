EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

EAGLES FREE AGENCY: Yannick Ngakoue or Byron Jones?

Ed Kracz

Yannick Ngakoue said good-bye to Jacksonville on Monday, tweeting that he no longer has an interest in signing a long-term deal to stay with the Jaguars.

The Jaguars, though, may not be ready to say good-bye to him. They very well could use the franchise tag on him. Jacksonville has until 4 p.m. on March 10 to slap the tag on him.

That wouldn’t make Ngakoue very happy, and he may refuse to sign it, so let’s say the defensive end makes it to free agency, which begins on March 18. 

Could the Eagles make a push for him?

There are reports that the Eagles are loading up to make a strong push for cornerback Byron Jones when he hits free agency. The three-day negotiation period for pending free agents begins March 15.

Going after Jones makes sense because the Eagles need corners, with starters Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby likely to hit free agency.

Signing both Jones and Ngakoue is virtually impossible since each will command contracts close to $20, and the Eagles have close to $42 million under the cap to spend.

If I had my pick between Jones and Ngakoue, I would take Ngakoue all day, every day. Pass rushers are always difficult to find, whereas there are plenty of cornerbacks in this draft that could suit the Eagles just fine.

Here’s my very simple two-pronged case for Ngakoue:

First, his age. He turns 25 on March 31.

Second, his production.

At 6-2, 246, he is lightening off the edge.

Ngakoue gives 100 percent on every single snap, and he always seems around the ball. When he is around the ball, he is good at forcing it out of a ball carrier’s hands. Ngakoue has 14 forced fumbles in four seasons.

He has 37.5 sacks in those four years, 85 quarterback hits and 42 tackles for loss.

Jones is very good, yes, but pass rush and coverage go hand in hand. Pressure the quarterback and a corner doesn’t have to cover as long. Cover long enough and a pass rush has time to get home.

The Eagles never had a chance to take Ngakoue in the 2016 NFL Draft, when Ngakoue came out of the University of Maryland and was selected in the third round (the 69th player taken overall) because that was the year that general manager Howie Roseman traded all the way up to the second pick to take quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Eagles didn’t have another pick in that draft until No. 79, when they chose offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo.

Imagine lining up Ngakoue on the other side of Brandon Graham, with Derek Barnett working in as a rotational end along with Josh Sweat and perhaps Joe Ostman and Shareef Miller.

The Eagles would be set on the edge for years to come – even when Graham’s contract expires at the end of 2021 - and Ngakoue makes the group much more formidable.

Of course, Ngakoue has to hit free agency first, and not get tagged by Jacksonville, but the Eagles should be ready just in case he is set free.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EAGLES COMBINE CONFIDENTIAL: Defensive Backs

The Eagles need to add at least three DBs, whether through the draft or free agency, and here are some corners and safeties that could interest them

Ed Kracz

EAGLES COMBINE CONFIDENTIAL: Defensive Line

The Eagles defensive line is aging and has some holes to fill, so help could come in the from of one of the following players in the draft

Ed Kracz

EAGLES COMBINE CONFIDENTIAL: Linebackers

There is a shortage of linebackers on the roster, so it would make sense to grab on in the draft. Here are some that could draw Eagles' interest

Ed Kracz

EAGLES COMBINE CONFIDENTIAL: Running Backs

The Eagles need to find somebody to put around last year's second-round pick, Miles Sanders, who showed this year he can be a lead back, and here are some candidates in this year's draft

Ed Kracz

From Nigeria to the NFL, this Prince is Ready

Auburn offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho probably won't be drafted by the Eagles, but his story is an interesting one

Ed Kracz

Eagles may be Mexico Bound

The team is scheduled for a road game against the Cardinals, who will play one of their games at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Ed Kracz

Howie Roseman Doesn't Rule Out Moving Up in Draft

Eagles general manager could try to trade up to grab either CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy, though many mock drafts have them staying at No. 21 and getting the third member of the Big Three, Henry Ruggs

Ed Kracz

About Eagles Free Agency Approach and Coaching Hires

Here is more from head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman from the NFL Scouting Combine

Ed Kracz

Jon Runyan Hopes to Cast Larger Shadow than Dad

Jon Runyan Hopes to Cast Larger Shadow than Dad

Ed Kracz

EAGLES COMBINE CONFIDENTIAL: Center Prospects

This is a good class for interior offensive linemen and here are three that could interest the Eagles

Ed Kracz