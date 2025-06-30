Eagles Game-Changer? Rookie Already Turning Heads
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have a chance to make a deep run once again in 2025.
The roster is simply too talented to not contend, unless injuries completely derail the season, which happened to some other teams in 2024 like the Dallas Cowboys. If the Eagles can stay relatively healthy, they should be able to make another run and at least have a chance to repeat.
One thing that helps this argument is that the Eagles' front office has proven that it knows what it's doing in the NFL Draft. The Eagles have been praised left and right for the selections of guys like Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba, but there are other lesser-known guys to be excited about.
For example, FanSided's John Buhler actually had fifth-round pick Smael Mondon Jr. as someone who could have a big impact right away.
"Philadelphia Eagles," Buhler said. "Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (Fifth-round pick, No. 161 overall). It must pain Howie Roseman to no end as a Florida guy, but he drafts a ton of Georgia stars to help make the Philadelphia Eagles so menacing on defense. Smael Mondon Jr. was a seasoned starter in the middle of everything for the Dawgs. He may not have the highest of ceilings, but he is the type of player Nick Sirianni can trust to make the right decision on a key play when the game is on the line."
With all of the losses on defense this offseason, Mondon is a guy who could walk into a solid role if he plays his cards right.
