Eagles Game-Changer To End Offseason Shopping
The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy so far this offseason but there is plenty of time left to make another move or two.
Philadelphia isn't totally strapped for cap space, like some other teams. That doesn't mean the Eagles can go out and hand out some nine-figure deal, but Philadelphia could make a strategic signing or two depending on the cost.
So, who should the Eagles sign, if anyone?
What about four-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon? He's just 32 years old and is coming off a season in which he worked some rust off with the Atlanta Falcons and still had 5 1/2 sacks. He played all 17 games with the Falcons in 2024, which was big because he only was able to play in four games in his first season with the New England Patriots in 2023.
Of the talent still available in free agency, there aren't many people with higher upside than Judon. This is a guy who had 28 total sacks across the 2021 and 2022 seasons with New England. He was well on his way to another big year in 2023. He had four sacks in the first four games of the season but his season was ended early.
At this point, the Eagles likely won't make any more huge moves until closer to training camp or maybe not even until teams start cutting down rosters when free agency gets a facelift. But, Judon would be a perfect way to end free agency shopping.