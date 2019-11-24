EAGLES GAMEDAY: Live Updates/Blog from game with Seahawks

The Eagles entered the season with a starting receiver corps Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and J.J Arcega-Whiteside.

Twelve weeks later the Eagles will host the Seattle Seahawks with a receiver group that looks like this: Jordan Matthews, Greg Ward, Hollins, and Arcega-Whiteside.

Jeffery (ankle) and Agholor (knee) were ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Ward was called up from the practice squad on Saturday. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has been off and on the practice squad ever since and has never caught a pass in an NFL game other than in preseason action. Ward will wear No. 84.

The running back position isn’t too much better.

The Eagles went into the season with Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles, and Corey Clement.

Sproles and Clement are on Injured Reserve and Howard will miss his second game with a shoulder injury. That leaves the Eagles with Sanders, Jay Ajayi, and Boston Scott heading into their game with the Seahawks.

The other Eagles inactives are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Shareef Miller, right tackle Lane Johnson, and offensive lineman Nate Herbig.

A key inactive for the Seahawks is defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

No Clowney could benefit an Eagles offensive line that will start rookie Andre Dillard at right tackle in place of Johnson.

Dillard has only played left tackle his entire life, and talked this week about the challenges it presents.

RECEIVER WOES: Eagles receivers today have combined 14 cathes, 174 yards and 0 TDs this season.

EAGLES: Offense go three and out. Two targets to Zach Ertz. Not sure how you can win with the receivers being used today

SEAHAWKS: Go three and out. Fletcehr Cox sacks Russell Wilson on third down, though Josh Sweat in there too.

EAGLES: Jay Ajayi runs for 6 yards in his first action in more than 13 months and gives Eagles a first down at Seattle 28

7:29: Eagles take 3-0 lead on 28-yard Jake Elliott field goal. Drive reached Seattle 9 before stalling. Crowd boos Carson Went high throw to Miles Sanders in flat on third down, which led to field goal. Drive featured first career catch from Greg Ward, which went for nine yard and a first down.

5:54: Seahawks take 7-3 lead. Nice bit of trickery, with Chris Carson looking like he was going to run the ball after taking handoff, but threw back to Wilson who delivered a 33-yard strike to Malik Turner. Drive covered 75 yards in four plays and 1:35

3:03: Carson Wentz fumbles and Seahawks recover. Turnover gives Seattle ball at Eagles 46

EAGLES: Defense holds after Wentz fumble, forcing three and out. Really keeping Russell Wilson on the move and forcing him to throw ball too soon. Flip side is, Eagles offense returns to field at 1 after good punt.

SECOND QUARTER

Begins with Eagles with a first and 10 at their own 49 after an 11-yard run by Jay Ajayi.

EAGLES: Reach seattle 33 but Wentz throws an interception. His second turnover of game. And for third time today, QB leaves field to boos.

7:13: Seahawks get 24 yard field goal to take 10-3 lead. Eagles dodged a bullet when Wilson over throw a wide open receiver in end zone from 6 yards away. Wilson was on move and may have been able to run it in but opted to throw. Seahawks converted two third and longs on the a drive that lasted 7:16, 11 plays and traveled 77 yards.

EAGLES: Defense thwarts Seahawks drive with two sacks, one from Malcolm Jenkins, the other from Rodney McLeod. Jenkins has 1.5 this season and 9 in his career. McLeod notched his first this year and second of career. With 2:56 to play in half, Eagles do-nothing offense takes over at own 15.

EAGLES: Team booed off field at halftime. If not for the defense, Eagles would be trailing much worse than 10-3 at break. Their offense has less than 100 total yards and turned the ball over twice - a Carson Wentz fumble and a Wentz interception.

THIRD QUARTER

6:01: Carson Wentz with his third turnover of game. Just lost his second fumble with Eagles near midfield. Also has an interception. Last week when I criticized Wentz fans wanted to chalk it up to a bad game. This week? Another bad game > Wentz is a concern, and that cannot be debated

EAGLES: Defense stands tall yet again. Get Rodney McLeod interception off deflection. McLeod laterals to Maddox who get a few extra yards. It's McLeod's second INT of season. Only Wilson's 3rd INT this year.

1:06: Carson Wentz heads into medical tent

FOURTH QUARTER

11:56: Penny goes 58 yards for TD run. Weak tackle effort by Ronald Darby at 5. It's 17-3 Seattle and that shold do it.

EAGLES: Offensive line for most of second half has had Matt Pryor at right guard and Vaitai at right tackle. Simply not good enough. Is it any wonder that Carson Wentz had to leave the field for an X-ray on his hand or wrist? Wentz is back on sideline and was throwing ball getting loose.

10:28: Eagles with fourth turnover of game. Dallas Goedert fumbles while trying push forward with defenders draped on him.

FINAL: Seattle 17, Eagles 9 after Wentz hits Zach Erzt with a 2-yard TD with 20 seconds left