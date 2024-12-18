Eagles Get Huge Update On $51 Million 26-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles could get a key piece back for the defense to help out down the stretch.
Philadelphia's defense has been firing on all cylinders and arguably is the best in football. While this is the case, last offseason's big free agent pickup Bryce Huff hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 14 against the Washington Commanders.
Huff has missed the team's four games due to a wrist injury. He was placed on the Injured Reserve but the team announced that they opened the 21-day practice window for his return, as shared by team reporter Chris McPherson.
"Opened DE Bryce Huff's 21-day practice window," McPherson said. "Signed by the Eagles in free agency, defensive end Bryce Huff has missed the last four games after undergoing a procedure on his wrist. In 10 games (five starts), Huff has 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four QB hits, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
"Huff battled through the wrist injury for three games before landing on Injured Reserve. Huff would add to a rotation that features Josh Sweat (seven sacks during 10-game win streak), Nolan Smith (5.5 sacks during win streak), rookie Jalyx Hunt (20+ snaps in three of last four games), and veteran Charles Harris."
The 26-year-old signed a three-year, $51 million deal with Philadelphia this past offseason. He had 2.5 sacks before going down with the injury after logging 10 sacks last year for the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will be back, but this is a great update and he should be back before the playoffs if there aren't any setbacks.
