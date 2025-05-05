Eagles Get Loud Post-NFL Draft Message From Insider
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly did a good job in the recent 2025 National Football League Draft and one of the top experts had some very high praise for them.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is known as one of the top experts when it comes to the NFL Draft. After it ended, he released his grades for each team and gave the Eagles an "A-."
"Philadelphia Eagles: A-," Kiper said. "Top needs entering the draft: Safety, defensive tackle, linebacker and wide receiver...This year? Well, general manager Howie Roseman's No. 1 post-free agency priority is to figure out how to replace 1,067 combined snaps from key defensive linemen Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, both of whom left for massive contracts elsewhere. Roseman signed edge rushers Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari to one-year deals, but I thought he could go D-line in Round 1. Donovan Ezeiruaku, maybe? Or Darius Alexander? Roseman went a slightly different direction, however, adding versatile off-ball linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who I thought could go in the top 20 picks.
"Campbell can be a chess piece for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, getting a handful of snaps on the edge per game. This pick tells me there's some concern about the knee injury Nakobe Dean suffered in January, so Campbell could help fill that void. He's a really solid player. I mentioned in my Friday night recap how much I like safety Andrew Mukuba, whom Philly got at the end of Round 2. He can play the role vacated by the trade of C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He hits like a linebacker. On Day 3, offensive tackle Cameron Williams could be a steal -- if Philly can help him put all of his talent together."
It sounds like just another day for Howie Roseman making the right moves.
More NFL: Eagles Named 'Dark Horse Option' For $72 Million Star