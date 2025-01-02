Eagles Get Murky Update On QB Situation
The Philadelphia Eagles don't need to fret about the team's Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants.
It would be great to win the game, but the Eagles have much more to play for. Philadelphia is going to be resting its starters in the Week 18 contest as it already is locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC. While this is the case, there still will be some things to watch for.
It was announced on Wednesday that Jalen Hurts is still in the concussion protocol. He likely wouldn't have been playing on Sunday anyway with starters resting, but the fact that he hasn't gotten through the protocol yet isn't the greatest sign.
Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also missed practice on Wednesday due to his lingering rib injury. At this point, it's unknown if he will be ready to go against the Giants. Because of this, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the team may turn to No. 3 quarterback Tanner McKee.
"With both QBs not practicing, the Eagles may be starting Tanner McKee with nothing on the line in Week 18," Rapoport said.
McKee relieved Pickett in the team's Week 17 clash against the Dallas Cowboys after he had to come out of the game. The 24-year-old completed 3-of-4 passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in the team's blowout win over Dallas.
He has put on some fireworks in the past in preseason action. Maybe he could do the same if given an opportunity against the Giants.
