Eagles Gets 'Unfiltered' Prediction From Executive
It's an exciting time to follow the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia obviously just won the Super Bowl, but that isn't all. The Super Bowl has has passed and the new NFL league has begun. Each team has to try to find a way to adapt heading into the 2025 NFL season and the Eagles have done a good job so far.
Philadelphia lost some pieces, like Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and Josh Sweat, but was good in free agency adding guys like AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Adoree' Jackson among others. The NFL Draft just passed and the Eagles arguably had one of the best draft classes of any team.
This is led by linebacker Jihaad Campbell who was taken with the No. 31 pick in the draft after the Eagles traded up one spot with the Kansas City Chiefs for the selection. After the draft, The Athletic's Mike Sando shared a column in which an anonymous executive talked about each team in the NFC. The Eagles, unsurprisingly, were praised heavily.
"Campbell, labeled a tone-setting ;hammer; by one exec, was the first true linebacker selected (considering Jalon Walker as an edge rusher)," Sando said. "Second-rounder Andrew Mukuba was the third safety. Injuries are one risk with Campbell. Positional fit could be another, depending on the coordinator.
"Jihaad Campbell was one of the higher grades I’ve given for a linebacker," an exec said to Sando. "(Defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio will use (Zack) Baun off the ball and Campbell on the ball, and that is huge. They will be the blitzers in the simulated four-man pressures that Vic runs. It can be like Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman in San Francisco."
More NFL: Eagles $51 Million Man Could End Up Being One-And-Done