EAGLES-GIANTS: Live Updates/Blog

Ed Kracz

The Eagles will play the New York Giants with just three healthy wide receivers after Nelson Agholor (knee) could not play in Monday night’s game.

Agholor was a game-time decision just as he was last week in Miami. He was able to play last week, however. This week he’s a no-go, so quarterback Carson Wentz will have just three receivers available: Alshon Jeffery, Greg Ward, and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that he was comfortable with three receivers if Agholor could not play. The coach said that tight end Josh Perkins, who was a receiver in college, could see some targets.

The Eagles will also be without defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle). Barnett will miss his first game of the season.

With Barnett out, the Eagles activated Daeshon Hall. Hall’s last snaps came against Dallas on Oct. 20. Rookie defensive end Shareef Miller was inactive for the 10 game.

Running back Jordan Howard will miss his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury. The Eagles have lost three in a row with Howard out of the lineup. They are 5-4 when he plays.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is also out with a concussion.

The other inactive Eagles are offensive linemen Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta, who was just promoted from the practice squad this week to take the roster spot opened when receiver Mack Hollins was released.

Inactive Giants are quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Wayne Gallman, tight ends Evan Engram and Rhett Ellison, guard Chad Slade, tackle Eric Smith, and cornerback Corey Ballantine.

PREGAME NOTES: Eagles have allowed the fourth fewest rushing yards per game (91.0) in the NFL behind the New York Jets (75.3), Tampa Bay (76.3), and New Orelans (88.) ...

Carson Wentz has thrown a TD in 15 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the league. Wentz had been tied with Seattle's Russell Wilson, but Wilson did not throw a TD on Sunday...

The Eagles have won the last five games against the Giants  and have won seven straight over them at Lincoln Financial Field.

News

