Eagles GM Addresses Fan-Favorite Blockbuster Chance
There has been some chatter recently about the chance of a trade involving Philadelphia Eagles fan-favorite Dallas Goedert.
Goedert has spent his entire seven-year National Football League career with the Eagles and has developed into an integral piece of the team's offense. Goedert only appeared in 10 games in 2024 and racked up 42 catches for 496 yards and two touchdowns.
He missed a lot of time in the regular season due to injuries but returned for the playoffs and had another 17 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown across the four games en route to Super Bowl LIX.
It would be sad to see him go. But, would the Eagles actually consider a deal? Eagles general manager Howie Roseman gave the latest update on the possibility, as transcribed by Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
"Eagles GM Howie Roseman on the future of TE Dallas Goedert, who is reportedly on the trade market: 'There's no update. Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us. ... The opportunities that we got into free agency with (TE) Harrison Bryant and (Kylen) Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. I know certainly that Dallas is unique player. So really, that's kind of where we're standing,'" McLane shared.
Philadelphia has made a lot of changes already this offseason and there surely is going to be more on the way before the 2025 season gets here.
