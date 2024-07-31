Eagles GM Howard Roseman Wants Legend To Return To Team In New Role
One former Philadelphia Eagles legend and fan-favorite decided to hang up his cleats this offseason.
Former Eagles center Jason Kelce developed into one of the very best at his position after being selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2011 National Football League Draft. Kelce shined with the Eagles and earned seven Pro Bowl nods, was named an All-Pro six times, and helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl.
Kelce ended his illustrious career this offseason, but general manager Howie Roseman said on "Up and Adams" Kelce would be a great scout for the team.
"I think Jason would be great at anything in football," Roseman said. "I think he'd be a heck of an evaluator. I tried to recruit him to come work with me too, because he can evaluate players. ... No, I'm not joking. When we were in that draft, I gave him a few centers that we really liked and he came out and said, 'I love Cam Jurgens.' Luckily I only give him the players that I like so he can't come up with somebody else."
Kelce was fantastic throughout his career with the Eagles and has been around the team ever since despite hanging his cleats up. He likely has a long career in broadcasting ahead of him, but it wouldn't be shocking to see him also have a role with the Eagles moving forward. He was fantastic on the field. Maybe he could help the Eagles find some other top talent.
