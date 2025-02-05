Eagles GM Howie Roseman Hilariously Sidesteps Myles Garrett Question
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the Super Bowl right now but that hasn't been the only major story across the National Football League.
Cleveland Browns superstar defensive end Myles Garrett recently announced that he has requested a trade from the organization. Immediately, this led to speculation about pretty much every team in the league and how they could fit in with Garrett.
Unsurprisingly, the Eagles have come up as a potential suitor because of the fact that Philadelphia clearly is a contender and Howie Roseman isn't afraid to be aggressive when building this roster. This was on full display last offseason as the team went out and signed superstar running back Saquon Barkley. That move certainly worked out.
Could the Eagles go after Garrett this offseason? Roseman was asked about Garrett but hilariously sidestepped it.
"I'm not going to talk about anyone else under contract with any team," Roseman said with a smile. "Nice try, though."
Landing someone of Garrett's caliber would be an absolute game-changer. He's a six-time Pro Bowler and was the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Eagles would be wise to consider a move and it wouldn't be too shocking to hear about Roseman putting in a call this offseason to Cleveland, but the Eagles have a bigger prize in mind right now.
The Super Bowl is just four days away and Philadelphia already has a perfectly stacked roster right now.
