Eagles GM Reveals 29-Year-Old Was On Philly's Radar For Years
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best front offices in football and it has had a hard job in front of it this offseason.
The talent that has left the organization is hard to replicate. But, Howie Roseman and his team have done their best to bring in some more talented players to help mitigate the losses. For example, the Eagles opted to move on from Darius Slay. In response, the Eagles brought in another veteran cornerback in Adoree' Jackson.
Roseman was asked about Jackson and shared that he has been on the team's radar for a few years, as shared by the team.
"Signing CB Adoree' Jackson: '; 'Another guy that we've had a lot of conversations about to bring to Philadelphia through the years and we've always had tremendous respect for his skill set,'" Roseman said. "The first thing you think about with Adoree' is his ability to run. He's an extremely twitched-up, fast guy with really great movement and ball skills. I've said this to him, that I don't know that we've seen the best of him in his career yet, so we get excited to get those kinds of guys who have that kind of talent in their body and are determined to come here and work hard, so it's a great opportunity for him and for us."
Jackson is an eight-year NFL veteran and the Eagles certainly got a good look at him in the division over the last four years as a member of the New York Giants. Hopefully, he can help replace Slay.
