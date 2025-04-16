Eagles GM Sounds Open To Making Major Splash
It’s clear that the big changes may not be done for the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.
Philadelphia has already had a long season. For example, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, and Darius Slay are all gone. CJ Gardner-Johnson was traded too. The Eagles have added some pieces in response, but there’s more work to do.
The National Football League Draft now is eight days away and General Manager Howie Roseman certainly made it sound like he’s open for business. He spoke to the media on Tuesday and talked about the possibility of trading in the NFL Draft in a clip shared by 94WIP.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks.
"For me, I think that being aggressive has always been part of my DNA," Roseman said. "I feel fortunate that I have people around me that support that. (Coach Nick Sirianni), (Jeffrey Lurie). It allows us to take chances and to try and be aggressive."
Nothing is set in stone, obviously. But, the Eagles are loaded with draft picks over the next two years and are projected to have 20. Philadelphia is not gonna be able to roster all those picks which is why chatter about a potential trade has been popular this offseason. That, and the fact that Roseman is one of the most aggressive front office members in the National Football League.
It’s been a long offseason already full of speculation. That isn’t going away anytime soon. But, at least the NFL Draft is just about here. The Eagles have a few needs, specifically at safety and the defensive line. Is there somebody worth trading up for? We will find out in eight days.