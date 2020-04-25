EagleMaven
Eagles Grab Edge Rusher Toohill in Round 7

John McMullen

The Eagles final selection of the 2020 draft was undersized Stanford edge rusher Casey Toohill.

At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, Toohill is regarded as a tweener. From a frame standpoint, he looks more like a 3-4 outside linebacker but his strength is as a speed rusher from a wide-9 technique, something Jim Schwartz always covets.

There might be some redundancy in Philadelphia, however, when you consider Genard Avery and Joe Ostman are also undersized DEs but what Toohill has that they don’t is length and the potential to grow and add strength.

Ultimately how Toohill handles run support may tell the tale of his NFL career.

In 46 career games at Stanford, he recorded 132 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss and TFLs, 14.5 sacks.Toohill earned All-Pac-12 second-team honors in 2019 after starting all 12 games and totaling 60 tackles (third on team), 11.5 TFLs (first on team) and eight sacks (first on team).

Here is the Eagles final 2020 NFL Draft class:

Round 1, Pick 21 - TCU WR Jalen Reagor

Round 2, Pick 53 - Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts

Round 3, Pick 103 - Colorado LB Davion Taylor

Round 4, Pick 127 - Clemson S K'Von Wallace

Round 4, Pick 145 - Auburn OL Jack Driscoll

Round 5, Pick 168 - Boise State WR John Hightower

Round 6, Pick 196 - Temple LB Shaun Bradley

Round 6, Pick 200 - Southern Miss. WR Quez Watkins

Round 6, Pick 210 - Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Round 7, Pick 233 - Stanford edge rusher Casey Toohill

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog

Keep it here for updates throughout the 2020 NFL Draft's first round all Thursday night long

Ed Kracz

SI Draft Tracker

Eagles Make Flurry of Draft Picks After Trades

Here is a closer look at the three players the Eagles selected within a span of 15 spots during the 2020 NFL Draft

Ed Kracz

Eagles Select OL Jack Driscoll, Trade Down with Dallas

Driscoll could fill the role of the swing tackle position vacated when Halapoulivaati Vaitai left in free agency

John McMullen

Trader Howie is Back, Eagles Adds Two More WRs

Eagles GM kicked into high gear during the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, adding more speed to his pass-catching group

John McMullen

Eagles Select Safety K'Von Wallace

The Clemson safety is good on the back end but also as a slot-type cornerback in nickel and dime defenses

Ed Kracz

Jalen Hurts Pick About Three I's

Innovation, Injury, and Insurance are reasons why the great college quarterback is in Philly

John McMullen

Eagles Take Colorado Linebacker Davion Taylor

After some second-round fireworks when Philly took QB Jalen Hurts, the team addressed their need at the LB position

Ed Kracz

Trying to Make Sense of Taking Jalen Hurts

The Eagles selection of the Oklahoma/Alabama QB in the second round will make things more uncomfortable for Carson Wentz

Ed Kracz

Eagles Take Jalen Hurts in Second Round

In a deep draft Howie Roseman was hesitant to give up the No. 53 overall pick in the second round of the NFL Draft and the Eagles reaped the benefits

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles: NFL Draft Live Blog Day Two

We will be keeping you up to date on the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft, so keep up with all the happenings right here

Ed Kracz