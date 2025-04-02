Eagles Had 'Strong Meeting' With Little-Known Prospect
The Philadelphia Eagles are looking all over the place ahead of the upcoming National Football League Draft.
Philadelphia is plenty talented and there's no reason why the team can't be one of -- if not the best overall -- team in the NFC again in 2025. While this is the case, there are two clear areas the team could use reinforcements right now. The offensive line and pass both come to mind. This isn't ground-breaking.
There's been a lot of chatter and speculation about the team ahead of the NFL Draft and both position groups have popped up a lot in conversations. The Eagles have met with a handful of offensive linemen already. One player who had a "strong" meeting with the Eagles was TCU offensive lineman Bless Harris. He shared that with The Draft Network's Justin Melo in an interview.
"I met with a handful of teams at the Tropical Bowl," Melo said. "I had strong meetings with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, and I met with the Indianapolis Colts twice. I also have invites to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints local days."
He played two years at Florida State and then spent the 2024 campaign with TCU. He appeared in 13 games with TCU this past season. He hasn't been a heavily documented prospect by any means, but he has good size. He's listed at 6' 5" and 320 pounds. We're roughly three weeks away from some of this chatter turning into reality in the NFL Draft.
