Eagles Halt Nakobe Dean's Slide, Take Georgia LB in Third Round

Dean was projected as a first-round pick, but some medical flags popped up late in the draft process

PHILADELPHIA – The fall was precipitous, an out-of-control somersault down a steep hill.

The Eagles, though, were waiting to make the catch, and snagged Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round, the 83rd player taken overall.

The team that doesn’t value linebackers in the first round went with value in the third after addressing both sides of the line of scrimmage with their first two picks.

Dean was projected to go in the first round until a medical flag was raised as the draft unfolded. Something about a pectoral injury. Or maybe a shoulder issue. Either way, Dean declined to have surgery on it.

He overcame a torn labrum that required surgery in 2020.

Dean, though, was one of many leaders on Georgia’s defense, which had five players drafted in the first round, including one by the Eagles when they selected Jordan Davis after trading up to No. 13.

Both defenders are considered team-first players, something the Eagles like.

Dean, who is 5-11, 229 pounds, had 72 tackles, including 10.5 for loss with six sacks.

The Eagles took two Alabama players with their first two picks last year and now have turned to Georgia for two of their three selections, with Nebraska center Cam Jurgens sandwiched between them as the 51st pick.

As much as the Eagles needed a linebacker, they also could use a safety and a cornerback.

Maryland safety Nick Cross and Houston cornerback Marcus Jones were was on the board when the Eagles hit the clock with the 83rd selection.

Perhaps somewhat surprising is that GM Howie Roseman did not trade back with either of Friday’s selections. The Eagles have just two picks on the final day, none are in the fourth.

Their first pick o Saturday, when the draft picks up again at noon, won’t happen until the fifth round, No. 154 overall, then they have to wait until the seventh round and pick 237 to choose again.

