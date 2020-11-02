SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

Report Card: Eagles Handle Their Business with Few Style Points

John McMullen

PHILADELPHIA - There weren't many style points but the Eagles got out of South Philadelphia with a 23-9 win Sunday night, taking advantage of a Dallas team down to its third-string quarterback in rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci.

The last time a rookie seventh-round pick won a game as an NFL starter was when Gus Frerotte did it in 1994 with Washington so not much was expected from the Cowboys (2-6) and DiNucci, a James Madison product via Pittsburgh, certainly "delivered," finishing a dismal 21-of-40 for 180 yards.

Carson Wentz's turnover-prone play rivaled DiNucci for ineptitude with the difference being the occasional big-time throw to Philadelphia's new favorite flavor of the month, Travis Fulgham.

The offense was ugly and the defense did what it was supposed to do, keeping Philadelphia (3-4-1) on the inside track to a title in the worst division in football.

SUNDAY NIGHT REPORT CARD:

Carson Wentz - D: The only thing keeping Wentz from a failing grade was Fulgham, the win, and DiNucci. Against any competent NFL signal-caller, Wentz's four-turnover performance would have sunk the Eagles. He actually finished with a passer rating (61.2) that was worse than DiNucci (64.6), who picked up some steam with some late garbage-time yardage.

Travis Fulgham - A: The amazing story of Fulgham moves on with six receptions in seven targets for 78 yards and a nine-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner late in the third quarter. Wentz was just 9-of-20 to receivers not named Fulgham.

T.J. Edwards - A-: This was the perfect game to swap Nate Gerry for T.J. Edwards because the only way the Cowboys were going to win this game was with their running attack and Edwards proved to be a thumper with 12 tackles and his fourth-quarter strip-sack of DiNucci, which Rodney McLeod returned 53 yards for a touchdown sealed the game.

Jalen Reagor - C: Reagor returned from thumb surgery and scored his first NFL TD on a 2-yard pass late in the first quarter and added a two-point conversion later in the game. He also brought some horizontal stretch back to the offense but he's hardly been a worldbeater especially when compared to other rookie receivers around the league who have excelled early. Playing just his third game of the year, he also had two drops, including a potential TD late on a 50/50 ball.

Jordan Mailata at RT - C+: With Jason Peters back at left tackle and Lane Johnson a late scratch after waking up with too much swelling in his knee, Mailata was forced to move to right tackle and settled down after allowing a sack to DeMarcus Lawrence on the first passing play of the game. Much like his play at LT, the performance wasn't great but it was serviceable, and the most impressive part of the big Australian is his ability to fight through adversity.

Rodney McLeod - A: After spending most of his time in single-high looks early this season, McLeod seems invigorated over the past few weeks with an increased role that takes him closer to the line of scrimmage at times. The big play Sunday was the fumble recovery for a TD but he was also the man who came out with the football when John Fassel called for an innovative free-kick and nearly had an interception of DiNucci as well.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles Show Signs of Life in Second Half to Beat Cowboys

After a poor first half, Philly shut out Dallas in the second half and took charge late to win second straight game to improve to 3-4-1

Ed Kracz

Expect Jordan Mailata to Move to RT with Lane Johnson out vs. the Cowboys

Here's more on the Eagles' OL situation as well as their inactive players for Sunday night's NFC East title

Ed Kracz

Quick-Healing Jalen Reagor Expected to Play vs. Cowboys

The rookie WR has missed the last five games rehabbing from thumb surgery last month after tearing a ligament in Week 2

Ed Kracz

Eagles Getting Healthy Again, Activate 5 from IR

Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor, Jason Peters, T.J. Edwards, and Rudy Ford all set to play when the Dallas Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night

Ed Kracz

Week 8 Preview: Eagles-Cowboys Heading in Different Directions

The Eagles look like they should win big against a team that hasn't shown much fight for their new coach, though still have perhaps the NFL's best WR group and Ezekiel Elliott

John McMullen

Cowboys Expected to go with Ben DiNucci at QB against Eagles

The third-string, seventh-round draft pick will play over Andy Dalton, who is listed as doubtful while still in concussion protocol

Ed Kracz

Scaling Back has Helped Derek Barnett

The expectations remain high but Derek Barnett is getting closer to them by simplifying his pass-rushing toolbox

John McMullen

Left, Right...Nate Herbig Marches Well on Either Side of the OL

The former UDFA, just 22, is able to play either left guard or right guard and do it well enough that the Eagles don't worry about moving him around

John McMullen

Top 10 Receivers in Philadelphia Eagles History

This article covers the 10 greatest receivers in Eagles history. It includes statistics, significant moments, impact on the franchise, and records held by each player—and well as a few honorable mentions.

Jesse Unk

by

TheFilmFreak

Jordan Mailata Could be Headed to Bench to be Eagles' Swing Tackle

Mailata was solid for four games at LT, but with the return of Jason Peters imminent, and Lane Johnson still playing on an ailing ankle, he looks like the odd man out for now

Ed Kracz