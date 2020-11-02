Report Card: Eagles Handle Their Business with Few Style Points

PHILADELPHIA - There weren't many style points but the Eagles got out of South Philadelphia with a 23-9 win Sunday night, taking advantage of a Dallas team down to its third-string quarterback in rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci.

The last time a rookie seventh-round pick won a game as an NFL starter was when Gus Frerotte did it in 1994 with Washington so not much was expected from the Cowboys (2-6) and DiNucci, a James Madison product via Pittsburgh, certainly "delivered," finishing a dismal 21-of-40 for 180 yards.

Carson Wentz's turnover-prone play rivaled DiNucci for ineptitude with the difference being the occasional big-time throw to Philadelphia's new favorite flavor of the month, Travis Fulgham.

The offense was ugly and the defense did what it was supposed to do, keeping Philadelphia (3-4-1) on the inside track to a title in the worst division in football.

SUNDAY NIGHT REPORT CARD:

Carson Wentz - D: The only thing keeping Wentz from a failing grade was Fulgham, the win, and DiNucci. Against any competent NFL signal-caller, Wentz's four-turnover performance would have sunk the Eagles. He actually finished with a passer rating (61.2) that was worse than DiNucci (64.6), who picked up some steam with some late garbage-time yardage.

Travis Fulgham - A: The amazing story of Fulgham moves on with six receptions in seven targets for 78 yards and a nine-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner late in the third quarter. Wentz was just 9-of-20 to receivers not named Fulgham.

T.J. Edwards - A-: This was the perfect game to swap Nate Gerry for T.J. Edwards because the only way the Cowboys were going to win this game was with their running attack and Edwards proved to be a thumper with 12 tackles and his fourth-quarter strip-sack of DiNucci, which Rodney McLeod returned 53 yards for a touchdown sealed the game.

Jalen Reagor - C: Reagor returned from thumb surgery and scored his first NFL TD on a 2-yard pass late in the first quarter and added a two-point conversion later in the game. He also brought some horizontal stretch back to the offense but he's hardly been a worldbeater especially when compared to other rookie receivers around the league who have excelled early. Playing just his third game of the year, he also had two drops, including a potential TD late on a 50/50 ball.

Jordan Mailata at RT - C+: With Jason Peters back at left tackle and Lane Johnson a late scratch after waking up with too much swelling in his knee, Mailata was forced to move to right tackle and settled down after allowing a sack to DeMarcus Lawrence on the first passing play of the game. Much like his play at LT, the performance wasn't great but it was serviceable, and the most impressive part of the big Australian is his ability to fight through adversity.

Rodney McLeod - A: After spending most of his time in single-high looks early this season, McLeod seems invigorated over the past few weeks with an increased role that takes him closer to the line of scrimmage at times. The big play Sunday was the fumble recovery for a TD but he was also the man who came out with the football when John Fassel called for an innovative free-kick and nearly had an interception of DiNucci as well.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Tuesday and Thursday on "The Middle" with Eytan Shander, Harry Mayes, and Barrett Brooks on SportsMap Radio and PhillyVoice.com. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

