Eagles Has 'Firepower' To Swing Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles have 20 draft picks over the next two years and it sounds like there's a chance general manager Howie Roseman could be cooking something up.
There's been plenty of speculation about the possibility of the Eagles making a trade -- including some ridiculous and unlikely chatter linking the Eagles to the New England Patriots. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a column and in it talked all things NFL Draft and potential deals that could be made. He shut down some of the more wild chatter, but did say the Eagles have the "firepower" to get some sort of deal done.
"Speaking of trades, no team is in a better position to make them this week than the Eagles," Schefter said. "They own 20 selections over the next two drafts -- more than the actual number of players who can make their team. Therefore, they have added bargaining power should they try to trade for available veterans -- a certain possibility during the draft -- or if they decide in a less-likely scenario that they want to move up.
"Moving up is what they've consistently done in the past. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman traded up in 2019 to get offensive tackle Andre Dillard, in 2021 to get wide receiver DeVonta Smith, in 2022 to get defensive lineman Jordan Davis and in 2023 to get Jalen Carter, Davis' college teammate. With the added pick firepower, Philadelphia is armed to make more trades, but deals for veterans instead of moving up in Round 1 are considered more likely."
Roseman is aggressive and has proven that he isn't afraid of doing anything. The draft is just three days away. Will he make another move?