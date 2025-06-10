Eagles Have Another Potential Breakout Star
The Philadelphia Eagles lost some piece big-name players this offseason, but that will open the door for some internal options to step into bigger roles.
For example, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo played in all 17 regular season games last year and now is in line for a bigger role with Milton Williams no longer in town. He has impressed enough already that Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker had him on his "2025 NFL All-Breakout Team."
"Interior Defender: Moro Ojomo, Philadelphia Eagles," Locker said. "One of the major factors for the Eagles’ success over the last few years has been their development of unheralded defensive linemen, from Josh Sweat to Milton Williams. All signs point to Ojomo following in those footsteps. As part of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning campaign, Ojomo quietly played a critical role in a deep interior defender rotation. The former seventh-round pick ended the season with an 82.4 PFF pass-rushing grade, including an 83.8 PFF pass-rushing grade on true pass sets.
"Each of those figures ranked top 11 among all defensive linemen, and his 18.2 percent pass-rush win rate was the second-best among qualifiers, trailing only Chris Jones. Ojomo played in a backlog of a group with Williams, Jalen Carter, and Jordan Davis. However, with Williams now a Patriot and the Eagles not heavily investing any further in the unit this offseason, Ojomo could soon transform from an underrated performer to one of the league’s best at his position."
Ojomo was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft and started just one game last year. If he can continue his play from last year, there's no reason why that number won't be significantly higher in 2025.
