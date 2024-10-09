Eagles Have Chance To Get Three Stars Back For Browns Game
The Philadelphia Eagles could look completely different on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns than they did in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Philadelphia's offense has taken a serious hit injury-wise, and A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson all were forced to miss the Week 4 loss against Tampa Bay. Things seem to be looking up for the Eagles after the bye week, tough, and all three could be back in Week 6, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"The Eagles believe they have a chance to get whole following their Week 5 bye, as they're hopeful to have top wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as well as right tackle Lane Johnson back from their injuries," Graziano said. "Their next four opponents have a combined record of 5-15, so they know they have an opportunity to get on a roll and keep pace with surprising first-place Washington in the NFC East."
Having any of the trio back in Week 6 would be a major lift. If Philadelphia could have all three back, that could help get the team back on track. The Eagles are 2-2 so far on the season and currently are in third place in the NFC East behind the 4-1 Washington Commanders and 3-2 Dallas Cowboys.
The Eagles need to get back in the win column against a floundering Browns team, and it sounds like they will be in a good position to do so on Sunday.
