Eagles Have Difficult Decision; Could Ship Veteran To Surprise Team
The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of work to do over the next few days.
Philadelphia will have to trim down the roster over the next few days and one player who Eagles fans should keep an eye on is cornerback/safety James Bradberry. He has been in rumors and speculation all throughout the offseason and training camp and the saga will come to an end soon.
Will the Eagles keep him? Will the two sides part ways? We finally will get an answer over the next few days. It sounds like a real possibility that he will end up sticking around after a strong offseason.
If the two sides do decide to part ways, though, one team that could be an option is the Atlanta Falcons, according to Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
"Who He Could Help: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders," Ballentine said. " Bradberry might not be capable of being an outside cornerback anymore, but he put together a great 2022 campaign. That's enough to consider that he wasn't completely to blame for his struggles last season.
The obvious answer is for Bradberry to go to Arizona. His elite 2022 was in part because of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who is now the head coach of the Cardinals. However, he could also reunite with another former coach. Patrick Graham holds the defensive coordinator job in Las Vegas and Bradberry played for him with the New York Giants. He doesn't have direct ties to the big names on the Falcons coaching staff, but they've shown they're willing to take on aging veterans in an attempt to compete in 2024 and they need another cornerback."
Keep a close eye on Bradberry and the Falcons over the next few days.
