Eagles Have Difficult Decision To Make; Could Ship Veteran To Raiders
The Philadelphia Eagles will start to trim down the roster now with preseason action behind us.
After months of speculation, we soon will find out what the Eagles will do with veteran defensive back James Bradberry. There have been so many rumors and so much speculation that there really is no way to know what they are going to do.
Philadelphia could end up hanging on to the All-Pro who is transitioning to safety, or it could part ways with him either through a trade or by cutting him. We won't have to wait much longer to find out what the Eagles will do and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine suggested a move to the Las Vegas Raiders could be in the cards.
"Who He Could Help: Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders," Ballentine said. "Bradberry might not be capable of being an outside cornerback anymore, but he put together a great 2022 campaign. That's enough to consider that he wasn't completely to blame for his struggles last season.
"The obvious answer is for Bradberry to go to Arizona. His elite 2022 was in part because of defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon who is now the head coach of the Cardinals. However, he could also reunite with another former coach. Patrick Graham holds the defensive coordinator job in Las Vegas and Bradberry played for him with the New York Giants."
Bradberry has been linked to a handful of teams. It also has been suggested that he could end up staying. The jury is out on what Philadelphia will do and we should find out soon.
