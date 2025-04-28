Eagles Have Easy Addition Right In Front Of Them
The Philadelphia Eagles used their second-round pick in the National Football League Draft on safety Andrew Mukuba. While this is the case, could another move be on the way?
Before the NFL Draft, the Eagles were heavily linked to two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons. The reason for this is because he overtly talked about wanting to join Philadelphia and reunite with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
"There’s a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said on the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast. "Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and (Christian Parker), is high on the list."
Simmons spoke about the Eagles on multiple occasions and made it clear that he would be interested in the team. He remains a free agent, though. It's not hard to see why the Eagles didn't make a move over the last few weeks. If Philadelphia had signed Simmons, his price tag likely would've been high enough to impact the team's comp pick formula. Now that the NFL Draft is behind us, though, that issue wouldn't matter any longer.
Even though the Eagles took a chance on Mukuba, should they still entertain the idea of signing Simmons?