Eagles Have 'Fair Chance' Of Adding Another Receiver Before 2024 Season
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a strong offseason so far but it sounds like more moves could be made.
Philadelphia added superstar running back Saquon Barkley early in free agency. Philadelphia has followed the move up with some smaller deals to upgrade depth throughout the roster. The Eagles used the 2024 National Football League Draft in order to bolster the secondary.
While the Eagles have had a strong offseason, there's more work to be done. Philadelphia has two all-world receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith but it still could make sense to add more depth behind them. It's uncertain if a move will happen, but NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank said there's a "fair chance" of another addition.
"Nick Sirianni always says the offense will revolve around Smith, Brown, and Dallas Goedert – and maybe Saquon Barkley can make a big impact as a receiver – but another outside weapon who could make a play here and there would really help Jalen Hurts and the whole offense, which got so predictable last year – 'stale' was Sirianni’s word – without a legit third WR option.
"There are some interesting options, and I’d expect (DeVante Parker) to get the first crack at it, but I also think there’s a fair chance that the guy who ultimately ends up as the Eagles’ third receiver is someone who isn’t on the roster yet."
There still are plenty of players out there in free agency who could help. A few receivers who currently are looking for their next opportunity are Hunter Renfrow, Michael Thomas, and Russell Gage among others.
Don't be surprised if the Eagles get another deal done.
